The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports on the fear and chaos in Kabul as the Taliban take over. It also reports how a former prison inmate was the victim of attempts at character assassination after he was interviewed by the newspaper.

The Malta Independent says the police are investigating alleged racist slurs addressed as a goalkeeper during a football game. It also says that a teenage girl will seek asylum after she admitted using a stolen passport to come to Malta while fleeing persecution.

In-Nazzjon reports on a Marsascala council motion opposing government plans for a yacht marina, saying it was confirmed that the government did not consult anyone. The newspaper also reports that the notarial council made proposals in 2016 for a mechanism to protect clients' funds. The issue stems from problems clients are facing after a notary died suddenly while in possession of their contract deposits.

l-orizzont says thefts from beaches have declined but they have not been eliminated. It also says more than 73,000 people crossed to Gozo during Sta Marija week.