The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that as the number of teen breadwinners rises, the Junior College is offering the option of a four-year course for those who wish to juggle education and employment. It also reports how a nurse at St Vincent de Paul Home, who was suspended after the disappearance of resident Carmelo Fino, has demanded a fresh inquiry into the case.

The Malta Independent also takes up the story on St Vincent de Paul Home, saying the nurses' union has dismissed the inquiry held by a former judge. It claimed the suspended nurse had been 'framed'.

In-Nazzjon says the PN has insisted that the workers should not be blamed for everything that had happened at St Vincent de Paul Home.

L-orizzont reports that some 93,000 people crossed to Gozo for the Sta Marija weekend, a number still below 2019 levels, but showing a recovery. It also reports how Malta has received a first batch of the Monkeypox vaccine.