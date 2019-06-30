The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with fears for the so-called 'Turkish cemetery' in Marsa which may get 'buried' by a multi-storey complex which is planned adjacent to it. It also reports that the majority of secondary students in state schools have opted to study at least one applied subject from September when reforms to the education system come into force.

MaltaToday says Measles has returned among children in the 'vaccination scare' generation.

The Malta Independent on Sunday refers to the Marsaxlokk beach replenishment works and quotes the Infrastructure Ministry saying 'minor' works could be carried out before the permit was issued. In its second story it focuses on the state of animal welfare in Malta, including the number of court cases for animal cruelty.

It-Torċa leads with criticism by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech over the way the European Union is tackling the migration crisis. It also reports that the Corinthia is eyeing growth through new hotels in Moscow and other cities.

Il-Mument says road-widening and the Sta Luċija underpass pose a threat to the Hypogeum and Tarxien Temples.

Illum says a person a day seeks help for heroin addiction. It also reports that Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar, who piloted legislation on cremation, wants the government to grant only one concession for a crematorium.