The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

The introduction of new COVID-19 measures features in all the front pages.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports how protected songbirds may get caught in trappers’ nets under a government plan hatched to circumvent EU conservation rules that ban the practice.

The Malta Independent reports that 69 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday.

L-Orizzont says Malta will follow the EU in the procurement of a vaccine against COVID-19.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Opposition leader Adrian Delia that the people's health is a priority for the PN. It also reports about an investigation into an alleged cocaine party at an army barracks.