The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the government is setting out plans to widen the time window within which tax crimes may be prosecuted. The newspaper also speaks to clients of the late notary Ivan Barbara left in limbo trying to recover hefty deposits on property purchases.

The Malta Independent quotes a rights lawyer saying that in terms of human rights law, states should not punish refugees for crossing borders illegally. It also reports that alleged drug kingpin Jordan Azzopardi has been granted bail.

L-orizzont says a refugee crisis is expected in Europe following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

In-Nazzjon reports the death of a prison inmate, five days after his attempted suicide. The PN has expressed concern about the situation at the prisons and demanded action. The newspaper also reports that the PN has urged Transport Malta to drop its plans for a yacht marina in Marsascala.