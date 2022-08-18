The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with court testimony that Marsaxlokk parish priest Luke Seguna had six-figure bank accounts. He has been accused of money laundering.

The newspaper also reports that weak DNA samples have stalled the identification of a corpse found in Birzebbuga.

The Malta Independent says the Gozo Business Chamber wants the building of a tunnel between the islands to remain a key priority. It also says that 80% of complaints about car mileage tampering have been resolved.

L-orizzont prominently reports comments by the General Workers' Union that it would not accept changes to the mechanism which regulates the statutory cost of living increase. Changes have been suggested by employers amid concerns the raise this year would be too high as inflation soars.

Meanwhile In-Nazzjon reports that the cost of living has continued to rise, and government MPs are showing they do not care, and would not commit to the cost of living raise.