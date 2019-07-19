The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the FBI had already been monitoring Malta for possible North Korean hacking attempts months before the attack on Bank of Valletta earlier this year. It also reports that round-the-clock surveillance by police officers outside a sheep farm in Għarb has cost the exchequer €1.5 million. The police are there to ensure the sheep and any of their products are not traded, due to fears they might be sick

The Malta Independent quotes the deputy president of the GRTU saying that Malta's Mediterranean appeal and charm should be central to its future development.

L-orizzont discusses the actual number of migrant victims in the Mediterranean and how the deployment of drones may have altered statistics.

In-Nazzjon highlights the plight of residents whose house collapsed and they have not seen justice, two months on.