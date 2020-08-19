The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and In-Nazzjon lead with reports on court evidence in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of complicity in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Both newspapers report how a doctor said Fenech told him: 'If i'm brought down, I'll take everybody down with me'.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports how a corpse was left in a Bugibba property's shaft for days. It also reports about a cluster of COVID-19 in old people's homes.

The Malta Independent says a doctor who testified in the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech confirmed that former chief of staff Keith Schembri had handed him papers for Fenech.

L-orizzont quotes the general secretary of the GWU saying new COVID-19 measures strike a balance between the people's health and the economy.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the double murder in Sliema late on Tuesday.