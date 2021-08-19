The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers

Times of Malta leads with revelations in court that Yorgen Fenech had purchased grenades, pistols and poison from the dark web. It also reports that COVID-19 cases traced to travel have been reduced to 10%.

The Malta Independent reports that Yorgen Fenech is to stand trial, adding that the prosecution is demanding a life sentence. It also reports the PN's call for the director of prisons to resign.

L-orizzont also prominently reports that Yorgen Fenech has been formally sent to trial. Among other stories it carries the experience of a COVID-19 patient who had been against vaccination but is now urging everyone to get the jab.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by the Nationalist Party that prison reform is now more urgent than ever before following the latest prisoner suicide. In other stories in reports on Yorgen Fenech's indictment, and about the success being achieved by a young Maltese woman in UK musicals.