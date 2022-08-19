The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how Marsaxlokk parish priest Luke Seguna is believed to have spent nearly €150,000 of parishioners’ money on pornographic websites as he faces accusations of money laundering in court.

Separately it reports that four security officers, two carers and a nurse at the St Vincent de Paul Residence have been suspended on half pay upon the instructions of the Public Service Commission following the disappearance of an elderly resident.

The Malta Independent meanwhile refers to comments by the Ħamrun mayor who on Thursday urged for a bigger police presence in the locality following a brawl there.

The newspaper also reports on calls by three mayors for the Mdina Grand Prix to be held someplace away from the valley between Rabat and Mtarfa.

In-Nazzjon also reports on the Ħamrun fight, while it separately refers to national data showing that the annual rate of inflation in July rose at a faster rate than the previous three months.

L-orizzont leads its front page with an article quoting parliamentary secretary Alicia Bugeja Said on Maltese fishermen's need for higher protection of their fishing rights.