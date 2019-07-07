The following are the top stories in Friday’s front pages.

Times of Malta reports on growing concerns about forced labour, which the CEO of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services says has become a new form of slavery.

In another story, the newspaper reports that a government-owned, publicly funded airline has been exempted from following public procurement rules.

The Malta Independent says a mysterious Malta-registered vessel found abandoned in Libya that was being linked to special forces missions, fuel smuggling and human trafficking was being used by the oil and gas sector.

L-Orizzont says the General Workers Union wants compensation for an increase in fuel prices.

In-Nazzjon says fuel prices are now comparable to those eight years ago, when the price of oil was double that of now.