The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that German authorities have handed Malta data on holdings by Maltese nationals in Dubai. The newspaper also reports that Malta is expected to have lost €12 million in tourism revenue in July after cancellation caused by rule changes as a result of COVID-19.

The Malta Independent says a family has appealed for help to find its great grandfather's lost military cross. It also says Infrastructure Malta has planted 28 trees for every one uprooted.

In-Nazzjon reports how the opposition will seek a vote of no confidence in Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis.

l-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying the government will set about handling the recommendations of the Daphne inquiry with a sense of responsibility and national unity.