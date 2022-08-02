The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with points from the population census results announced on Monday, notably how foreigners now make up almost a quarter of the population of Malta. It also reports the results of an inquiry into the disappearance of an elderly resident from St Vincent de Paul Home. The report found staff shortcomings but no system failure.

The Malta Independent also reports that the elderly man's disappearance was down to a lack of standards of care, not a system failure at St Vincent de Pual Home. It also reports that Malta's population increased by 25% since 2011.

l-orizzont also leads with the rapid rise in population growth. It also features court testimony on Monday by Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, about his role in handing money to the alleged hitmen in prison.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN statement that the elderly at St Vincent de Paul Home deserve better. It also reports how the population is growing by 10,000 a year.