The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that artworks have been moved as a result of a mould outbreak at the brand new arts museum. It also says that bad weather means a bad year for summer fruit.

The Malta Independent leads with an account by a resident of how she ran out of her apartment block during a fire in the common area, saying she felt like she was breathing something poisonous. In a separate story is also asks if the Maltese have their priorities wrong, with just over 9,000 saying they cannot afford a car but more than 35,000 claiming they cannot afford heating.

l-orizzont says the GWU has welcomed the fact that the government is considering various models for mandatory workers' membership in trade unions. It also reports about fears that 100 migrants are missing when their boat capsized, while another migrant ship has remained stranded for almost three weeks.

In-Nazzjon reports that more than 8,000 have signed a petition opposing development plans at Manoel Island, It also reports that forensic tests have confirmed that remains found in the Valletta bastion were those of missing woman Charlene Farrugia.