The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent report how the police are hunting for three men they suspect are responsible for the double murder in Sliema late on Tuesday.

Times of Malta also carries an interview with embattled Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli who said festivals due to be held in Malta were considered low risk according to a World Health Organisation matrix.

The Malta Independent says wedding planners are worried about COVID-19 restrictions.

In-Nazzjon features criticism of the Broadcasting Authority by Opposition leader Adrian Delia, He insisted that political imbalance could not be countered by a blackout on journalists. The issue stems from a BA decision to ban PBS from broadcasting reporters' questions at press conferences. The newspaper also reports that no arrests have been made yet in connection with the Sliema double murder.

l-orizzont leads with court evidence on Wednesday where a man accused of murdering his son reportedly told police that he never intended to kill him.