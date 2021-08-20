The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with an interview with former prime minister Joseph Muscat, who says he will not rule out a return to politics.

In a separate piece, the newspaper also refers to a court decision to turn down a request for bail by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

The Malta Independent leads with news about Fenech being denied bail, while in a separate piece the newspaper lists the reasons given by a sociologist about why Maltese youths take longer than fellow Europeans to leave their parents' home.

L-orizzont gives prominence to a 132kg cannabis haul by the police.

In-Nazzjon also refers to Fenech's request for bail, but leads with concern expressed by the PN about Justice Minister Byron Camilleri's deafening silence over the prisons' reform, following the death of an inmate.