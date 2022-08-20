These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with intrigue from the law courts, where a magistrate heard that police are still not sure who was driving the car that killed a man in a Żejtun hit-and-run.

The newspaper dedicates its second front-page story to news that former president and prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami is in hospital after passing out at home.

The Malta Independent dedicates its main article to further news from court, noting that the two brothers accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are now without a lawyer after William Cuschieri quit the case.

The newspaper also makes room on its front page to report on Fenech Adami being hospitalised, and the dismay of Mdina Grand Prix organisers, who say that if the race does not happen outside the silent city “it will not happen at all”. Rabat, Mdina and Mtarfa local councils are opposing it.

L-Orizzont writes that 12 hours elapsed between the time a driver in Żejtun hit Antoine Degabriele and his body being found.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the shooting of a man on the outskirts of Rabat. The victim, Noel Ciantar, was shot in the back.

In-Nazzjon writes that today marks the 60th anniversary of the day when the Maltese government wrote to the UK to request independence.

The newspaper also reports the shooting of Noel Ciantar outside his home on the outskirts of Rabat. Ciantar, who In-Nazzjon describes as an environmental activist, was shot outside his home. The aggressor had not yet been caught at the time of writing.