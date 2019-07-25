The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports a slowing down in property price inflation. It also reports that premature opening led to the mould outbreak at the new arts museum.

The Malta independent quotes government sources saying that 'minimal' discrepancies in the salaries of parliamentary secretaries could be down to the rounding up of figures. It also says Malta has the second-highest rate of motorcyclists' deaths in the EU.

MaltaToday says details of a planned new fish farming zone east of Comino have been withheld from the public. In its second story, it reports the tiff between the National Book Council and the Education Ministry over the former's autonomy,

In-Nazzjon says 80,000 people in Malta earn less than €9000 annually.

L-orizzont reports that Infrastructure Malta has recognised the GWU as the representative of its employees. It also says that the police are continuing their investigations into the murder of Charlene Farrugia, whose remains were found after 11 years.