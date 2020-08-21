The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent report on the Sliema double murder that took place late on Tuesday, with the police now looking for a stolen getaway car bearing plates that were also stolen from another vehicle.

Times of Malta also refers to Airbnb's worldwide party ban at all the properties on its books. It has meanwhile capped occupancy at larger homes to 16, citing public health concerns amid coronavirus fears.

The Malta Independent also reports on a one-hour strike by doctors on Thursday to protest against the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In-Nazzjon's main article refers to Thursday's rescue of 118 asylum seekers by the Armed Forces of Malta. In a separate article it says that more than 82,000 people in Malta are at risk of poverty.

l-orizzont leads with news that over the past few weeks the Libyan Coastguard rescued thousands of migrants, while several other thousands of asylum seekers have made it to Italy.