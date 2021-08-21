These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report from court, where a prosecuting superintendent provided details about text message exchanges that shed light on Yorgen Fenech’s escape plans and ability to move money overseas.

In another story, the newspaper reports that parents are being told that there is no room for their children at childcare centres, as COVID-19 restrictions have reduced their capacity.

The Malta Independent also leads with a report about Keith Arnaud’s testimony concerning Yorgen Fenech, highlighting a text message in which Fenech wrote “we need to prepare a car, we can’t rent and run.”

The newspaper also give prominence to a Żebbuġ local council calling for more awareness about grassfires and their dangers.

L-Orizzont leads with world news, writing that the European Union has indicated that it will not open its borders to Afghan refugees as had happened in 2015 with Syrian ones.

The newspaper also reports that Malta has been taken off the ECDC red list for travel.

In-Nazzjon writes that the PN will be announcing a national climate change conference in the coming days, with its front page accusing Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia of dragging his feet when it comes to solving environmental problems.

In a secondary story, the newspaper quotes PN leader Bernard Grech, who said on Friday that Prime Minister Robert Abela is threatened by his predecessor, Joseph Muscat.