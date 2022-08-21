The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Prime Minister Robert Abela has repeatedly travelled out of the country on holiday without appointing a replacement.

In another story, the newspaper says Archbishop Charles Scicluna has commissioned an audit into the finances of the Marsaxlokk parish after parish priest Luke Seguna was charged in court with misappropriating large volumes of parishioners’ donations there.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the president of the Chamber of Commerce saying that giving the cost of living adjustment to everyone will lead to a widespread increase in prices.

Illum also leads with a warning from employers that the cost of living is going to continue to explode.

It-Torċa says Budget assistance will be greatest for those who can least afford.

Malta Today says noise limits at Għajn Tuffieħa and Comino are "not louder than a vacuum cleaner".