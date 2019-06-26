The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with a report that a fifth of young people are at risk of depression. It also reports on the shooting of a Flamingo, saying that protected birds are being left unprotected.

The Malta Independent observes that local councils in Cottonera have been silent about the objections by Labour MP Glan Bedingfield to dormitory plans by the American University. It also reports that the Data Protection Commissioner has not received any complaints about Facebook.

In-Nazzjon says the national art collection has been put at risk because of the incompetence of the Minister of Justice and Culture. The story stems from a PN statement in the wake of an outbreak of mould in the new art museum.

l-orizzont says the Speaker, Anġlu Farrugia has addressed the council of the GWU and called for great union input to House committees. It also reports that works have started on the structure of the new pedestrian bridge in Blata l-Bajda.