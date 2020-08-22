These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with Friday’s news that former prime minister Joseph Muscat was interrogated by police in connection with the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Xarabank presenter Peppi Azzopardi’s vow not to be silenced, after the TV show was axed by PBS.

The Malta Independent also leads with Muscat’s interrogation, with its article leading with Muscat’s remarks that police told him he was not under investigation.

The newspaper also highlights Malta’s 10th COVID-19 death and the first in nearly three months.

L-Orizzont leads with a report on this week’s double murder in Sliema, with the newspaper saying it appears the hypothesis of a revenge killing is more likely than that of a theft gone wrong.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that Muscat was interrogated, titling its article “Muscat not investigated in connection with Daphne’s murder”.

In-Nazzjon writes that Joseph Muscat is under scrutiny by the police and that police who guarded his Burmarrad residence have all been transferred to other departments, bar one.

The newspaper also highlights PN leader Adrian Delia’s insistence that journalists cannot be silenced, following a Broadcasting Authority decision to censor media questions at official press conferences.