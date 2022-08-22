The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how, according to the Malta Insurance Association, people are being encouraged to drive while drunk because random breathalyser tests are not being done and the police are advising traffic accident victims not to report intoxicated drivers.

It also reports that the rule-of-law NGO Repubblika fears a court is intent on going after its sources rather than ensuring the police act on the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry into Pilatus Bank.

The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon and L-orizzont all carry a report on the arraignment of a farmer who on Friday shot at Noel Ciantar in Rabat.

The Malta Independent separately leads with an article on how inflation has impacted wedding planners, who, however, have said that foreigners are seeking to tie the knot in Malta.

In-Nazzjon claims cabinet members unhappy with Prime Minister Robert Abela are speaking to the media about their frustration.

L-orizzont on the other hand reports that the General Workers' Union was satisfied with Abela's recent comments about the mechanism behind the Cost of Living Adjustment.