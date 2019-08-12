These are the top stories on Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta's front page picture shows one of the last photographs of Jean Paul Bonett, who died after being electrocuted while working on a carnival float. He had posed for photographs to promote the event a day before his death. The paper leads with a memorial to migrant worker Diedy Coulibaly who died on a building site after falling four storeys. It also carries the story of a proposed new bye-law in Sliema that could stop junk mail from littering the town.

The Malta Independent leads with an interview with Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia, who insists police in Gozo are obtaining 'very positive results' in fighting crime, despite two stations being frequently closed and a number of unsolved robberies.

In-Nazzjon carries a picture of a smiling Ivy Evison, the 41-year-old who died six days after a car crash in Gozo on the weekend of the Santa Marija feast. They The newspaper also reports that a crime wave has washed over Malta's sister island, with burglaries and car thefts both up.

L-Orizzont's front picture shows the crowded skyline of Sliema with news that a new 16-storey tower block could be added to it. It also takes a closer look at discriminatory treatment by employers by reporting on the case of a black shop worker who was reportedly told "delete my number and pray you never see me" when he asked his boss to get paid