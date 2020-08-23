The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a survey on the COVID-19 situation which found that confidence in the government’s handling of the pandemic is dramatically down. In another story, the newspaper says Malta’s 10th COVID-19 victim died after contracting the virus just three months since his prison release and a few years after tirelessly fighting for parole while battling a terminal illness.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that the Sliema double murder investigation has reached a delicate juncture.

Malta Today says that Vincent Muscat's (il-koħħu) former defence lawyer has denied he had attempted to convince his client to recant a statement that Melvin Theuma was the murder middleman.

Illum quotes businesses saying that unless the current situation changed, they will soon start to go bankrupt.

It-Torċa says that there are more COVID-19 recoveries than active cases.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that ghettos are being created and the people are worried.

Kullħadd says that local COVID-19 transmission in Malta is low according to the World Health Organisation.