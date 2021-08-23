The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with news that Yorgen Fenech offered to give jobs within his sprawling Tumas empire to supporters of Edward Zammit Lewis.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that judges and magistrates will not be able to fulfil their role in upholding the rule of law if they continue to be hampered by lack of resources and supporting staff.

The Malta Independent refers to comments by Tony Zahra, president of the Malta Restaurants and Hotels Association, who welcomed the ECDC's decision to remove Malta from its COVID red list, adding that August and September remained promising.

The newspaper also reports that organic farmers were finding it difficult to compete with conventional farming due to unfair policies.

L-orizzont leads with comments from Valletta Cultural Agency chair Jason Micallef who pledged to gradually and cautiously bring the capital back to life.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said a PN government would focus its resources on the 'economy of the people'.