Times of Malta leads with news of a massive haul of dead protected birds announced on Friday, in which authorities found more than 700 protected species stuffed into freezers in different residences.



The newspaper also highlights the trauma of a sex abuse victim who took years to drum up the courage to reveal the abuse, only to discover that the case was now time-barred.



The Malta Independent reports that migrants aboard the charity ship Ocean Viking will be landing in Malta and relocated to six EU states.



The newspaper also reports on a Planning Authority meeting scheduled for September 12 which Cottonera residents have been urged to attend. The meeting will decide the fate of controversial applications to allow the American University of Malta to build a multi-storey dorm in the heart of the Three Cities.



In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to carnival organiser Jean Paul Bonett, who died on Thursday in an electrocution accident as he was working on floats for the summer carnival. Friends and family described him as a man with a “heart of gold”.



L-Orizzont writes that authorities are running a pilot project to keep stocks of certain key medicinals at homes for the elderly, following reports that some senior citizens were ending up waiting more than 24 hours for prescriptions from doctors.

