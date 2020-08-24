These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with poll results showing that Labour has seen a 10-percentage point drop in its support, while the Nationalist Party also faced its own loss of support equivalent to two percentage points.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a lucky VAT lottery participant who has

taken home close to €8,000 after winning the monthly fiscal receipt raffle 11 times in less than three years.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the dean of the Education Department, Colin Calleja, that compulsory education should not just be at the service of the industry, despite a skill gap between what is taught and employment requirements.

The newspaper also highlights Sunday's COVID-19 figures - according to the health authorities, 35 new cases were registered overnight, while another 33 recovered.

L-Orizzont leads with a report on how local councils are pleased with the extension of a project that has seen an increase in police patrols and trust in the force.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Prime Minister Robert Abela's comments that he was proud of people's trust in his leadership during the past months.

In-Nazzjon also gives prominence to Sunday's COVID-19 figures, while in a separate article it reports on the death of a 60-year-old Imsida man in Dwejra, Gozo.