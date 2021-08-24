The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Keith Schembri indicated during a police interrogation that he knew about the contents of a confidential FIAU report on 17 Black and potential corruption in the government energy deals.

In another story, the newspaper says the Malta Employers Association has warned against a ‘talent drain’ from the private to the public sector ahead of the election, saying this was happening at the moment.

The Malta Independent leads with the MEA’s warning saying that the private sector is already losing workers to the government in a pre-election ‘talent drain’.

L-Orizzont quotes former PL deputy leader Joe Brincat saying that the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry breached the rule of law in several instances.

In-Nazzjon says that prices in July continued to rise.