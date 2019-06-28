The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says more than 500 men have contracted infections in the past two years after having unprotected sex with Chinese and Eastern European women in massage parlours. In another story it says the family of a 20-year-old woman killed in a traffic accident have decried a court sentence that let the drunk driver responsible for her death off without spending any time in prison.

Malta Today says magistrate Joe Mifsud was found to have breached the code of ethics for members of the judiciary when he exposed his opinion in a judgement he posed on a case of illegal trapping.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Environment and Resources Authority is investigating the extent to which trees in Santa Luċija were pruned before being transplanted.

Illum leads with a story saying that steroids manufactured in illegal laboratories in Malta were being sold at €50 for a 100 when each pill cost just 3c.

It-Torċa says that Marsaxlokk’s Sunday monti hawkers want to have their vans next to them saying these were indispensable.

Kullħadd says people within the Nationalist Party are angry at MP Jason Azzopardi.