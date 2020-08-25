The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says police who arrested a government official and his wife on money laundering charges suspect they may have generated illegal profits through Chinese visa sales. In another story, the newspaper says the police believe that the murder of two men in a Sliema home last week was likely to have been a targeted assassination carried out by professional criminals involved in a foreign organised crime group.

L-Orizzont says that the police are investigating who the last contacts of the Sliema murder victims were.

In-Nazzjon says that the car used in the murder has been found.

The Malta Independent quotes Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri saying that the AFM cocaine party allegations were inflated as action had been taken immediately.