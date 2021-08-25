The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says fully vaccinated people will be allowed to attend standing events, like concerts and festivals, from September 6.

In another story, it speaks to the head of the Malta Employers’ Association who says that unskilled and semi-skilled workers are accepting pay cuts to leave their private sector positions for government jobs considered easier and more secure.

Malta Today says Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech has asked the police to investigate Nationalist MP and lawyer Jason Azzopardi, as well as Manuel Delia, for their attack on a judge who could have granted him bail.

The Malta Independent speaks to the Education Minister who says that a plan for reopening schools is to be finalised and presented in the coming days.

In-Nazzjon reports a press conference by the Nationalist Party calling on the government to publish its strategy for reopening schools as soon as possible.

L-Orizzont says that a booster COVID-19 shot will start being given to the vulnerable in September.