The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how, according to a study, many Maltese women are avoiding breast screening out of fear. It also reports on a traffic accident in Sydney which left an elderly Maltese-Australian couple dead. They had been married for 50 years.

The Malta Independent quotes the prime minister expressing confidence that the American University of Malta will achieve its targets within established timeframes.

In-Nazzjon says the government has a duty to regulate massage parlours. It also reports how an Albanian man tried to bribe an immigration officer at the airport and was jailed for six months.

l-orizzont leads with the story of a man, 28, who twice beat cancer and is now studying to become a doctor. It also highlights the comments on immigration made by the prime minister on Sunday.