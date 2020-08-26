All newspapers in Malta on Wednesday lead with the developments in last week’s Sliema double murder investigation.
Times of Malta says a man was arrested and a gun seized on Tuesday during a dramatic raid in Floriana.
Malta Today and The Malta Independent say the main suspect in the murder was arrested in a police raid.
L-Orizzont says the main suspect in the murder is an Albanian national.
In-Nazzjon says that a police raid led to an important arrest and the location of the murder weapon.
Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
