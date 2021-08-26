The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says bird trappers have been asked to apply for another catch-and-release ‘study’ despite Brussels having warned Malta to stop the practice or face possible court action.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to shocked bystanders who say a violent assault in Gozo ended with police officers arresting the apparent victim while leaving his attackers behind.

The Malta Independent quotes the Speaker of the House saying that Edward Zammit Lewis’s recusal from the Ethics Committee has to be initiated by members.

L-Orizzont says a national policy has been launched for the establishment of a public infrastructure for the charging of electric cars.

In-Nazzjon says that teachers are unaware of any plan for the reopening of schools.