The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how the €200 million fund allocated by the government to subsidise utility bills will have to be topped up by another €50 million to cover rising electricity costs and this will only last until the end of the year.

Separately, the newspaper reports that Marsaxlokk parish priest Luke Seguna on Thursday received nothing but praise from a long line of parishioners who are among those whom he allegedly defrauded out of thousands of euros in donations.

Similarly, The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon and L-orizzont also report on Fr Seguna being granted bail on Thursday.

Separately they report that the body found in Birżebbuġa last month belonged to Karmenu Fino, an elderly man who had gone missing from the St Vincent de Paul Residence.