The following are the top stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says dozens of migrants demanded that a Maltese rent collector refund their rental payments on Monday as police sealed off a number of “unsanitary” apartment blocks in a dawn raid in Buġibba. In another story, the newspaper says the Gozo Ministry forked out thousands of euros to organise traditional horse races in Victoria’s main thoroughfare for the Santa Marija feast, despite the condemnation of animal welfare NGOs.

The Malta Independent says that many migrants evicted from flats in Buġibba were allowed back in.

L-Orizzont says 35% of the Marsa Junction Project has been concluded.

In-Nazzjon says Transport Malta and the police are having difficulties controlling cars with number plates that have not been registered in Malta.