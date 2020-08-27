The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to sources close to the investigation, the man arrested on suspicion of involvement in last week’s double murder has told the police he was not the mastermind. In another story, the newspaper reports what a former Projects Malta chairman told the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Wednesday that most board meetings were held at the boardroom of the permanent secretary of the Finance Ministry.

In-Nazzjon says that the Finance Ministry had all the information on the hospitals’ privatisation as Projects Malta meetings were held at the ministry.

The Malta Independent says that following criticism by the Malta Union of Teachers, the Education Minister is not rushing with the drawing up of protocols for the reopening of schools.

L-Orizzont quotes Magistrate Joseph Mifsud saying that the interests of society have to be safeguarded in the granting of bail.