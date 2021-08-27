The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Yorgen Fenech was questioned by the police on Thursday afternoon and then charged in court accused of attempting to import weapons from the dark web.

In another story, the newspaper says a finance ministry half-year report has confirmed Malta is facing a projected deficit of €1.6 billion for 2021.

The Malta Independent says scammers have tried to catfish journalists with fake emails purportedly sent by PN MP Jason Azzopardi and civil society activist Manuel Delia.

L-Orizzont leads with a Malta Union of Teachers’ reaction to the Chamber of Commerce’s proposal for the age of compulsory education to go up to 18 years.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report on a news conference given by the party in which a fixed low rate for the charging of electric cars was promised.