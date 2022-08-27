These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on a positive meeting between the mayor of Ħamrun and a Syrian community leader, after a massive street brawl prompted law-and-order concerns in the locality.

The newspaper also reports that English language schools are offering free TEFL courses in a bid to entice candidates to becoming teachers, filling staff shortages.

The Malta Independent leads with Prime Minister Robert Abela’s radio interview on Friday, writing that he played down inflation woes and said the government’s income remains strong.

L-Orizzont also leads with Abela, highlighting his call for more law enforcement to be physically present on the country’s streets. The newspaper also gives prominence to the arrival of an Italian naval ship, the Amerigo Vespucci, into Malta.

In-Nazzjon leads with the challenges being faced by Gzira local councillors Mario Azzopardi, who was unable to be sworn in because he could not access council offices in his wheelchair. The situation is being probed by the disability commission, the newspaper notes.