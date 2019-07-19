The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says women’s rights organisations and a leading sexual health expert have warned that men who have sex with massage parlour prostitutes pose a possible cancer risk to their wives or partners. In another story, the newspaper says that a Freedom of Information request for Neville Gafà’s contract has been rejected by the Prime Minister’s office on grounds that he is not high enough on the pay grade to justify its publication.

MaltaToday says Paceville road plans have been unveiled in the latest ghost application.

The Malta Independent says the priority areas of the Budget, which will be presented mid-October, have been announced.

L-Orizzont leads with a story on the pre-Budget document proposals.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party is working for a strong, affordable rental market which would be fairly regulated.