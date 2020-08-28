The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a claim that emerged during the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, that it was the former prime minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, who first came up with the plan to “find someone to kill” Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia who, following the court revelations, asked what action will the prime minister take against Joseph Muscat, still a serving MP.

The Malta Independent and l-Orizzont lead with the arraignment of Albanian Daniel Muka, charged with the wilful murder of Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski at their home in Sliema.