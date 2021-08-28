The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with an interview with the devastated mother of an inmate who died by suicide who speaks of her deep regret in reporting her son to the police in the hope it would help him beat his drug addiction.

In another story, the newspaper says a six month old baby died on Friday after being found unconscious in a bath.

The Malta Independent says NSO figures show that government debt has increased by €1.2 million.

L-Orizzont says the European Union has ended up being a spectator in the Afghan crisis.

In-Nazzjon says the Labour Party has turned to a lie to defend the administration at the prisons.