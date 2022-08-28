The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports the sad story of how food couriers fell into their employer’s trap when they came to Malta, and now have barely enough money to get by.

The newspaper also reports that Steward Healthcare turned a profit in 2020 despite having described its hospital concession contract with the government as having no financial value.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the GWU and the UĦM are open to discussing a review of the cost of living wage adjustment mechanism (COLA), but only after the forthcoming Budget. It also says the highway code is to be updated, including regulations for e-scooters.

MaltaToday says the facades of public buildings will go dark as the reality of the energy crisis starts to bite.

Il-Mument speaks of divisions within the government over the cost of living and the way forward for Air Malta. It also reports on fears that Mcast and the Institute of Tourism Studies could suffer government funding cuts, as has the University of Malta.

It-Torċa puts a spotlight on homelessness among Maltese in Gozo. It also says the police are investigating video footage showing a savage fight in Paceville.

KullĦadd says preparations for a second electricity interconnector between Malt and Sicily are going well.