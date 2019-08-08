The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that according to a global source of aviation industry news and analysis, Malta’s national air carrier, Air Malta, is back in the red a year after it announced its first profit in two decades. In another story, the newspaper says the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage has cleared a proposal to turn two landmark historic townhouses at the entrance to Rabat and Mdina into a boutique hotel.

In-Nazzjon says that Malta has fallen six places in an index on money laundering.

The Malta Independent says the situation regarding migrant accommodation is practically unchanged in spite of a superficial cleaning exercise.

L-Orizzont says that Budget proposals by the General Workers’ Union are aimed at helping the weakest.