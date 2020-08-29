The following are the main stories in Saturday's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with news that the third suspect in the Sliema double homicide is believed to have fled the island. In a separate article the newspaper refers to comments by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri that the government could consider issuing another round of vouchers for consumer spending.

In-Nazzjon and The Malta Independent lead with the non-guilty plea filed by the second suspect of the Sliema murder Viktor Dragomanski.

In a seperate article The Malta Independent refers to comments by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci that measures introduced last week to curb the COVID-19 pandemic are working.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile says that according to national data, the government's deficit has increased by nearly €1 billion.

l-Orizzont also refers to news that the third suspect in the Sliema murder fled the island. In a second article it reports that Toly products' employees have returned to a five-day work week, after the company benefited from €185,000 in government schemes.