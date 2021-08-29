The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the results of a survey it has commissioned which show that while the Nationalist Party has made inroads into Labour’s massive majority, Robert Abela’s ability to lead Malta as its prime minister has risen over the past month.

In another story, the newspaper says Prime Minister Robert Abela is being advised to head to the polls in November, though no final decision has yet been taken.

Il-Mument says a general election is planned to be held in November.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Infrastructure Malta awarded €10.4 million in 95 direct orders in the first six months of the year.

Malta Today says Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech wants Edwina Grima, the judge presiding over his case, to recuse herself.

Illum speaks to Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef who has come out against the proposed Marsascala marina project.

It-Torċa quotes the General Workers Union’s Education section which says that educators of young children are not respected and paid enough.

Kullħadd leads with a story about Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi and his alleged relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.