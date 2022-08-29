The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how 90 residents of St Vincent de Pual Home have been put under constant watch, in a reaction to the disappearance and death of resident Carmelo Fino. It also reports that social workers are leaving their jobs because of their workload and burnout.

The Malta Independent reports how a university survey on solitude found that loneliness has increased by 11% compared to 2019.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying everybody deserves a better quality of life. It also says that the tradition of hunters firing a salute from the rooftop of St Julian's parish church during the feast has returned.

L-orizzont focuses on the opening of the Lampuka fishing season, saying the fish is popular, but the Maltese are increasingly mindful of prices.