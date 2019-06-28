The following are the top stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says hunters are lobbying the government for the facility to shoot birds bred in captivity, raising concerns of year-round hunting. In another story, the newspaper speaks to Finance Minister Edward Scicluna who says investigators’ competence and prosecution rates need to be improved following Moneyval’s poor review of Malta’s anti-money laundering measures.

The Malta Independent says President George Vella has launched a Constitutional reform public consultation exercise.

L-Orizzont says more saved migrants are waiting to be taken into a port.

In-Nazzjon quotes Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia saying the party has clear proposals for the country.